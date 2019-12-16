In the Kitchen: Seafood Casserole

Go Providence has brought us Legal Sea Foods this morning! Executive Chef Rich Vellante shares their recipe for Seafood Casserole.

INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)

3T butter

1T unbleached all-purpose flour

2/3 cup fish stock

1lb shrimp, peeled

½ lb sea scallops, halved

½ lb haddock or cod, cut into 1-inch cubes

6-8oz lobster meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

1t minced garlic

1-2T dry sherry

1/3 cup freshly grated Monterey Jack cheese

½ cup bread crumbs

DIRECTIONS – STEPS TO MAKE THE DISH:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a small nonreactive saucepan, melt 1T of butter over low heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in the flour. Return the pan to the stove and cook for 2 minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the flour is cooked through. Remove from the heat, and pour in the fish stock. Return the pan to the stove and cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, for 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture forms a light sauce. Set the mixture aside.

Place the shrimp, scallops and haddock in a buttered baking dish just large enough to hold them (or separate into 4 individual baking dishes). Toss the seafood with the remaining 2T butter and the garlic and sherry. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove the dish form the oven, tilt, baste with the cooking juices and add the lobster. Sprinkle with the cheese, then top with the bread crumbs. Return the dish to the oven and bake for 5-8 minutes longer, or until the crumbs are lightly browned.

