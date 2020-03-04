In the Kitchen: Seafood Casserole

It is our Rhody Deal of the day.
Macray’s Seafood joined us with a recipe for seafood casserole.
Ingredients:
shrimp, scallops, fish fillet, dollop of lobster, bread crumbs, white wine, butter, parsley, salt & pepper
Bake in oven at 375 for 40 minutes
