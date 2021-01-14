In the Kitchen: Sea Scallops and Spaghetti

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Troy Turcotte from J22 making Sea Scallops and Spaghetti.
Ingredients and Instructions for Gremolata
- fresh parsley
- fresh cilantro
- fresh basil
- one orange
- garlic clove
- Rough chop equal parts parsley, cilantro, and basil roughly ½ cup. You want a rustic look. Add to a small mixing bowl.
- Zest one orange and grate one garlic clove. Use a micro plane or cheese grater. Add to the bowl and mix. Do this step first so flavors From all ingredients come out
Ingredients and Instructions for Sea Scallops
- 12 10/20 sea scallops
- Kosher salt and pepper
- cooking olive oil or canola
- Heat pan with oil until almost smoking while waiting toss scallops in small bowl with salt and pepper
- Sear scallops for three minutes on one side or until golden brown. Then flip and cook for one minute on the opposite side.
- Remove scallops from pan to rest.
Ingredients and Instructions for Spaghetti
- 1 lb dry spaghetti or fresh
- 4 qts water
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- Heat water until boiling add salt.
- Add pasta and cook until al dente 9 minutes dry pasta, 4 minutes for fresh pasta.
- Strain in the sink and do not oil or cool with water.
- When strained add to sauce and cook on high for 1 minute on high.
Ingredients and Instructions for Sauce
- Olive oil 1/4 cup
- Chopped garlic 1 tablespoon
- Grape tomatoes 1 cup
- Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec ½ cup
- Pickled peppers ½ cup
- Soy sauce ¼ cup
- Sofrito 1 cup
- Demi Glacé ½ cup
- Unsalted Butter ¼ lb
- Salt to taste
- Add olive oil and garlic to sauté pan and begin to brown garlic on med high heat
- When garlic is almost finished add grape tomatoes and blister lightly salt
- Add red wine to the pan and reduce by ⅓
- Add pickled peppers, sofrito, Demi, and soy sauce reduce by ¼
- Add butter and and melt in while stirring for consistency
- Add cooked and strained spaghetti and cook for one minute
- Transfer pasta to plates and add scallops. Finish with gremolata and olive oil.
Whole recipe from start to finish should take around 30 minutes. Also works great with Steak, Shrimp, or Chicken.
