In the Kitchen: Sea Scallops and Spaghetti

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Troy Turcotte from J22 making Sea Scallops and Spaghetti.

Ingredients and Instructions for Gremolata

fresh parsley

fresh cilantro

fresh basil

one orange

garlic clove

Rough chop equal parts parsley, cilantro, and basil roughly ½ cup. You want a rustic look. Add to a small mixing bowl. Zest one orange and grate one garlic clove. Use a micro plane or cheese grater. Add to the bowl and mix. Do this step first so flavors From all ingredients come out

Ingredients and Instructions for Sea Scallops

12 10/20 sea scallops

Kosher salt and pepper

cooking olive oil or canola

Heat pan with oil until almost smoking while waiting toss scallops in small bowl with salt and pepper Sear scallops for three minutes on one side or until golden brown. Then flip and cook for one minute on the opposite side. Remove scallops from pan to rest.

Ingredients and Instructions for Spaghetti

1 lb dry spaghetti or fresh

4 qts water

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Heat water until boiling add salt. Add pasta and cook until al dente 9 minutes dry pasta, 4 minutes for fresh pasta. Strain in the sink and do not oil or cool with water. When strained add to sauce and cook on high for 1 minute on high.

Ingredients and Instructions for Sauce

Olive oil 1/4 cup

Chopped garlic 1 tablespoon

Grape tomatoes 1 cup

Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec ½ cup

Pickled peppers ½ cup

Soy sauce ¼ cup

Sofrito 1 cup

Demi Glacé ½ cup

Unsalted Butter ¼ lb

Salt to taste

Add olive oil and garlic to sauté pan and begin to brown garlic on med high heat When garlic is almost finished add grape tomatoes and blister lightly salt Add red wine to the pan and reduce by ⅓ Add pickled peppers, sofrito, Demi, and soy sauce reduce by ¼ Add butter and and melt in while stirring for consistency Add cooked and strained spaghetti and cook for one minute Transfer pasta to plates and add scallops. Finish with gremolata and olive oil.

Whole recipe from start to finish should take around 30 minutes. Also works great with Steak, Shrimp, or Chicken.