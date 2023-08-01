In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Jason Timothy from Troop making Sea Scallops with Ponzu, Cucumber and Basil. This appetizer dish will be served at the Fishes at the Fort event put on by Eating with the Ecosystem on Friday, Aug 18 at 4:00-8:00 PM.

Ingredients and Directions for Sea Scallop Skewer:

1 cucumber, small diced

1 bunch of basil, picked and torn

1 lb Sea Scallops, tendons peeled. Depending on size you can either leave the scallops whole, or half them

Bamboo skewers

Salt, pepper to taste

Ponzu Sauce (see recipe for ponzu below)

If you’re making your own ponzu, follow the instructions the recipe, and let sit overnight. De feet the scallops and pat dry, and skewer. 1 to 2 per each Small dice the cucumber, gentle season with salt and sugar, put aside.

Take 1 cup of picked basil and thinly slice, add to the diced cucumber. With about 2 tablespoons of ponzu. Heat your grill, this will go pretty quickly. Sear one side of the scallops for about a minute, or until a gentle crust forms, flip for 30 seconds and remove. Garnish the skewers with the cucumber and basil, and drizzle with ponzu or serve it on the side

Ingredients and Directions for the Ponzu Sauce:

1 cup water

1 cup Tamari

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup Sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Shallot, julienne

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 knob of Ginger, julienne

Bring all ingredients to a boil, and allow to sit overnight in fridge.