In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Jason Timothy from Troop making Sea Scallops with Ponzu, Cucumber and Basil. This appetizer dish will be served at the Fishes at the Fort event put on by Eating with the Ecosystem on Friday, Aug 18 at 4:00-8:00 PM.
Ingredients and Directions for Sea Scallop Skewer:
- 1 cucumber, small diced
- 1 bunch of basil, picked and torn
- 1 lb Sea Scallops, tendons peeled. Depending on size you can either leave the scallops whole, or half them
- Bamboo skewers
- Salt, pepper to taste
- Ponzu Sauce (see recipe for ponzu below)
- If you’re making your own ponzu, follow the instructions the recipe, and let sit overnight.
- De feet the scallops and pat dry, and skewer. 1 to 2 per each
- Small dice the cucumber, gentle season with salt and sugar, put aside.
Take 1 cup of picked basil and thinly slice, add to the diced cucumber. With about 2 tablespoons of ponzu.
- Heat your grill, this will go pretty quickly. Sear one side of the scallops for about a minute, or until a gentle crust forms, flip for 30 seconds and remove.
- Garnish the skewers with the cucumber and basil, and drizzle with ponzu or serve it on the side
Ingredients and Directions for the Ponzu Sauce:
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup Tamari
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup Sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 Shallot, julienne
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 knob of Ginger, julienne
- Bring all ingredients to a boil, and allow to sit overnight in fridge.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.