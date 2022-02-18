In the kitchen this morning, we welcome the President/Co-Founder of Arooga’s, Gary Huether, making Scratch-Made Big Pretzels.
Ingredients:
- Raw & par baked soft pretzels
- Beer cheese
- Brewhouse mustard
- Honey mustard
- Butter
- Salt
Directions:
- Cook in the oven for 450 degrees for 4-5 minutes.
- After you take it out of oven, brush with butter and add salt.
