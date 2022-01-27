In the Kitchen: Scotch Egg with Maple Bourbon Glaze

This morning, Chef Kev D (Kevin Des Chenes) joins us making Scotch Egg with Maple Bourbon Glaze. This weekend, Chef Kev D joins many other famous chefs for Mohegan Sun’s Food and Wine Fest.
