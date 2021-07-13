In the Kitchen: Scambled Egg Tacos and Avocado Herb Sauce

Hope & Main brings us Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems, a website and online community that focuses on meal planning for the whole family. Today she is making Scrambled Egg Tacos with Avocado Herb Sauce.
Alison also has a free cookbook Hangry: 10 Minute Recipes which has easy recipes for when you need to eat quick.
Ingredients:
- 6 Eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Avocado
- 1 Lime, juiced
- 2 Tablespoons Assorted soft herbs
- 1-3 Tablespoons of Water to blend
- Tomatoes or salsa to taste
- 8 small corn tortillas
- 1 Tablespoons cotija cheese or sour cream
Directions:
- Crack eggs into a bowl, add milk and whisk.
- Add ½ teaspoon of kosher salt and some black pepper to taste.
- Heat a non-stick or cast iron pan over medium high and melt the butter.
- Add the eggs and let it cook for about 60 seconds.
- Every 10 seconds or so, scrape the eggs across the pan to make large waves; don’t over scramble.
- Meanwhile, heat tortillas over a gas flame or in the oven.
- Blend Avocado, lime juice, herbs, and water if needed to blend with a pinch of salt until it’s smooth.
- Crumble cheese.
- Top tortillas with eggs, cheese, avocado sauce, and tomato or salsa.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.