In the Kitchen: Scambled Egg Tacos and Avocado Herb Sauce

In the Kitchen

Hope & Main brings us Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems, a website and online community that focuses on meal planning for the whole family. Today she is making Scrambled Egg Tacos with Avocado Herb Sauce.

Alison also has a free cookbook Hangry: 10 Minute Recipes which has easy recipes for when you need to eat quick.

Ingredients:
  • 6 Eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Avocado
  • 1 Lime, juiced
  • 2 Tablespoons Assorted soft herbs
  • 1-3 Tablespoons of Water to blend
  • Tomatoes or salsa to taste
  • 8 small corn tortillas
  • 1 Tablespoons cotija cheese or sour cream
Directions:
  1. Crack eggs into a bowl, add milk and whisk.
  2. Add ½ teaspoon of kosher salt and some black pepper to taste.
  3. Heat a non-stick or cast iron pan over medium high and melt the butter.
  4. Add the eggs and let it cook for about 60 seconds.
  5. Every 10 seconds or so, scrape the eggs across the pan to make large waves; don’t over scramble.
  6. Meanwhile, heat tortillas over a gas flame or in the oven.
  7. Blend Avocado, lime juice, herbs, and water if needed to blend with a pinch of salt until it’s smooth.
  8. Crumble cheese.
  9. Top tortillas with eggs, cheese, avocado sauce, and tomato or salsa.

