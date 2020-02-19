In the Kitchen: Scallops with risotto

Chef Ralph Battista from Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express shares a recipe for seared scallops over risotto and lobster bisque.

Ingredients:

2 lbs sweet potato peeled and diced

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Toss sweet potato in olive with salt & pepper and roast at 350 for approximately 30 minutes until soft.

2 lbs lobster and or shrimp shells

1 medium onion

2 large carrots

4 celery stalks

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt & white pepper

½ tsp paprika

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 cups sherry

3 quarts water



For the Risotto:

• 1 1/2 cups arborio rice

• 4 cups chicken stock

• 1/2 cup vermouth (or another dry white wine)

• 1 medium shallot (about 1/2 cup or 1/2 small onion, chopped)

• 3 tablespoons whole butter (divided)

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

• 1 tablespoon Italian parsley (chopped)

• Kosher salt (to taste)



4 Ounces Andouille Sausage sliced thin

4-6 ounces chopped fresh kale

1 tbsp olive oil

8-12 Dry Sea Scallops

1 tsp olive oil

Cooking Instructions:

Sautee shrimp/lobster shells in olive oil. Add vegetables and continue to sauté until onion & celery become translucent. Deglaze the pan with wine. Season with salt & pepper, paprika and tomato paste. Let simmer covered for one hour. Strain

To make the bisque combine 4 cups of lobster broth, roasted sweet potato plus 2 cups heavy cream and 1 tbsp butter in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth adding more broth if needed. Adjust seasoning to taste with salt and pepper. Bisque can be made up to two days in advance.

Heat the stock to a simmer in a medium saucepan, then lower the heat so that the stock just stays hot. In large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. When the butter has melted, add the chopped shallot or onion. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly translucent. Add the rice to the pot and stir it briskly with a wooden spoon so that the grains are coated with the oil and melted butter. Sauté for another minute or so, until there is a slightly nutty aroma. But don’t let the rice turn brown. Add the wine and cook while stirring, until the liquid is fully absorbed. Add a ladle of hot chicken stock to the rice and stir until the liquid is fully absorbed. When the rice appears almost dry, add another ladle of stock and repeat the process. Continue adding stock, a ladle at a time, for 20 to 30 minutes or until the grains are tender but still firm to the bite, without being crunchy. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, the Parmesan cheese, and the parsley, and season to taste with Kosher salt.

In a separate skillet sauté the sausage and kale until sausage is rendered and kale is fully cooked and mix with the cooked risotto.

In a heavy skillet heat the oil and sear the scallops for 2-3 on each side. Pour the bisque in the bottom of a shallow bowl, spoon the risotto in a small mound and arrange the seared scallops on top.

