In the Kitchen: Scalloped Potato and Black Truffle Pizza

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for Scalloped Potato & Black Truffle Pizza!

Serves: 4 – 6

Recipe Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients: 1ea, 16oz. Pizza Dough 3ea. Yukon Gold Potatoes, thinly sliced 2cups Heavy Cream, reduced by half 1 clove Garlic, minced 1 pinch Nutmeg 1/4 cup Parmesan 1/8 cup Pecorino 2 Tablespoons Black Truffle, sliced or mined 1 teaspoon Truffle Oil 1 cup Fresh Arugula As Needed Salt & Pepper

Directions: Roll dough and par sear on a griddle pan. In a sauce pan over medium heat reduce cream by half and fold in cheese, garlic, nutmeg and chopped truffles. Top pizza with very thinly sliced potatoes and truffle sauce. Bake at 500 until crispy and done. Top with truffle oil, arugula and additional pecorino.

