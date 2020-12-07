In the Kitchen: Scallop & Short Rib

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Will Weaver from the Rooftop at Providence G making Scallop & Short Rib. It is an elegant surf and turf appetizer, featuring local scallops and delicious short rib, tied together with a velvety butternut puree and smokey chipotle jam.

Ingredients and Directions for the Butternut Squash Puree:
  • 1 Butternut Squash roasted until soft
  • ¼ lb. unsalted butter
  • Salt to taste
  • Apple Cider Vinegar to taste
  1. Puree butternut in food processor, add butter one piece at a time.
  2. Season with salt and cider vinegar.
Ingredients and Directions for Short Rib:
  • 1 lb boneless short rib
  • 28 gram brown sugar
  • 11 gram salt
  • 1 clove garlic
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon coriander
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 qt chicken stock
  1. Toast seeds and bay leaf in a dry pan and lightly crush, combine with the rest of the seasoning and rub on short rib.
  2. Cover and cure overnight in the fridge.
  3. Rinse and pat dry.
  4. Sear on all sides in hot pan with a thin coating of oil.
  5. Cover with chicken stock and braise in oven at 275 F for 2.5 – 3.5 hours until tender.
  6. Cool in braising liquid.
  7. Loosely wrap in plastic film and press between two plates with a weight (unopened can) in the fridge overnight.
  8. Slice into 8 equal pieces.
Ingredients and Directions for Chipotle Jam:
  • 3 roasted red peppers
  • 2 teaspoons chipotle puree
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • Salt to taste
  1. Toast tomato paste in a pan with a small amount of oil.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and cook until slightly thickened.
  3. Puree and set aside.
Ingredients and Directions for Coleslaw:
  • ½ small green cabbage finely shredded
  • ½ oz finely chopped scallions
  • ½ oz chopped cilantro
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 jalapeno
  • 2 cloves garlic chopped
  • Zest and juice of 3 limes
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  1. Combine mayo, sour cream, minced jalapeno, minced garlic and lime zest and juice.
  2. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Keep in fridge until ready to serve.
Ingredients and Directions for Scallops:
  • 8 10/20 scallops from your local fish monger
  1. Dry scallops on paper towels, uncovered in fridge.
To Serve:
  1. Warm butternut puree.
  2. Heat short rib in an oven proof dish with ¼” braising liquid in dish.
  3. Dress slaw.
  4. Sear scallops in hot pan until golden brown, basting with butter twice. Turn over to cook other side for 30 sec.
  5. Plate.

