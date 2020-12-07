In the Kitchen: Scallop & Short Rib

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Will Weaver from the Rooftop at Providence G making Scallop & Short Rib. It is an elegant surf and turf appetizer, featuring local scallops and delicious short rib, tied together with a velvety butternut puree and smokey chipotle jam.
Ingredients and Directions for the Butternut Squash Puree:
- 1 Butternut Squash roasted until soft
- ¼ lb. unsalted butter
- Salt to taste
- Apple Cider Vinegar to taste
- Puree butternut in food processor, add butter one piece at a time.
- Season with salt and cider vinegar.
Ingredients and Directions for Short Rib:
- 1 lb boneless short rib
- 28 gram brown sugar
- 11 gram salt
- 1 clove garlic
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon coriander
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 qt chicken stock
- Toast seeds and bay leaf in a dry pan and lightly crush, combine with the rest of the seasoning and rub on short rib.
- Cover and cure overnight in the fridge.
- Rinse and pat dry.
- Sear on all sides in hot pan with a thin coating of oil.
- Cover with chicken stock and braise in oven at 275 F for 2.5 – 3.5 hours until tender.
- Cool in braising liquid.
- Loosely wrap in plastic film and press between two plates with a weight (unopened can) in the fridge overnight.
- Slice into 8 equal pieces.
Ingredients and Directions for Chipotle Jam:
- 3 roasted red peppers
- 2 teaspoons chipotle puree
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- Salt to taste
- Toast tomato paste in a pan with a small amount of oil.
- Add remaining ingredients and cook until slightly thickened.
- Puree and set aside.
Ingredients and Directions for Coleslaw:
- ½ small green cabbage finely shredded
- ½ oz finely chopped scallions
- ½ oz chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 jalapeno
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- Zest and juice of 3 limes
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Combine mayo, sour cream, minced jalapeno, minced garlic and lime zest and juice.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Keep in fridge until ready to serve.
Ingredients and Directions for Scallops:
- 8 10/20 scallops from your local fish monger
- Dry scallops on paper towels, uncovered in fridge.
To Serve:
- Warm butternut puree.
- Heat short rib in an oven proof dish with ¼” braising liquid in dish.
- Dress slaw.
- Sear scallops in hot pan until golden brown, basting with butter twice. Turn over to cook other side for 30 sec.
- Plate.
