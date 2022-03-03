In the kitchen today Chef John Babineau joined us from Thomsen Foodservice/Thomsen Marketplace.

Cooking a couple of savory meatball dishes with Thomsen brand Meatball.

Savory Meatball Hash

1lb – Thomsen brand beef meatballs, thawed & roughly chopped in 1/2” pieces

1lb (half bag) – Simplot Roasted Redskins & Vegetables, roughly chopped

1 cup – diced onion (yellow or white)

1 cup – mashed potato (instant works well)

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

Meatball Parmesan

2lbs – Thomsen brand beef meatballs, sliced 3/8”. Larger meatballs work best.

2 cups – Full Red Marinara sauce

¾ cup – Italian Seasoned breadcrumbs

¼ cup – grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup – shredded mozzarella cheese

Cavatelli – cooked according to label instructions

Cooking Instructions:

SAVORY MEATBALL HASH:

Thoroughly mix all ingredients except olive oil. Preheat large frying pan on medium-high.

Add oil, then add hash and cook until crispy and brown. Serve with eggs for a delicious breakfast or

enjoy with your favorite vegetable side dish for lunch or dinner.

MEATBALL PARMESAN:

In a large baking dish, place 1 ½ cups of marinara sauce. Arrange meatball slices on the sauce.

Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese. Top with an even layer of breadcrumbs and drizzle with olive oil.

Bake at 350°f for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from oven and top with remaining marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Return to the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Serve with warmed cavatelli pasta and additional Marinara sauce.

