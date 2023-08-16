In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making sausage and pepper risotto.
Ingredients:
- 1# Arborio Rice
- 8oz. Sweet Italian Sausage
- 2ea. Red Pepper, roasted, diced
- 1ea. Yellow Pepper, roasted, diced
- 1/2 ea. Onion, sweet, medium dice
- 2ea. Garlic Cloves
- 1 quart + 1 cup Chicken Stock
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Parmesan
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- As Needed Chives, for garnish
Directions:
- Remove sausage from casing and cook until done.
- In a 4 quart sauce pot over medium heat and add olive oil and sauce onions and garlic.
- Add rice and 1/3 stock.
- Reduce to a simmer then add 1/3 more, then 1/3 more until rice is almost cooked.
- Add in sausage, preroasted peppers, butter, parmesan, and some chives.
- Plate and top with more parmesan and chives.
