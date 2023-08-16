In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making sausage and pepper risotto.

Ingredients:

  • 1# Arborio Rice
  • 8oz. Sweet Italian Sausage
  • 2ea. Red Pepper, roasted, diced
  • 1ea. Yellow Pepper, roasted, diced
  • 1/2 ea. Onion, sweet, medium dice
  • 2ea. Garlic Cloves
  • 1 quart + 1 cup Chicken Stock
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Parmesan
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • As Needed Chives, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Remove sausage from casing and cook until done.
  2. In a 4 quart sauce pot over medium heat and add olive oil and sauce onions and garlic.
  3. Add rice and 1/3 stock.
  4. Reduce to a simmer then add 1/3 more, then 1/3 more until rice is almost cooked.
  5. Add in sausage, preroasted peppers, butter, parmesan, and some chives.
  6. Plate and top with more parmesan and chives.

