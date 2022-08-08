Thank you to Sergio from Madrid European Bakery and Patisserie for joining us today and making their Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Madrid European Bakery is located in Wayland Square in Providence.
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
8 oz butter (soften)
14 oz light brown sugar
3 large eggs
1 Tbs vanilla extract
1-1/2 tsp baking powder
1-2 tsp baking soda
3 tsp sea salt
13 oz All-purpose flour
20 oz dark chocolate chips 60% cocoa content
Scoop 2 oz cookies, spaced them out.
Freeze for 1 hour.
Flat them down a little bit right before baking them.
Bake: 350°F 8-10 min.
