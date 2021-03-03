In the Kitchen: Salmon with Spring Vegetables & Spicy Mustard

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is joining us today in the kitchen making Salmon with Spring Vegetables & Spicy Mustard.
Ingredients:
- 2 Salmon Filets, 6 – 8oz. each
- 1 bunch Asparagus, chopped
- 1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped
- 1 Small Zucchini, small dice
- 1/2 cup Spring Peas
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 6 Scallions, chopped small
- 2 T Chopped Chives
- 1/4 cup Mustard
- 1/8 cup Honey
- 2 T Sriricha
- 1 T Rice Vinegar
- 4 T Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Combine mustard, honey, sriracha, vinegar and pinch of salt. Reserve.
- In a cast iron skillet over medium heat, season salmon with a pinch of salt. Add olive oil to the pan and sear flesh side down until golden brown. Flip and place in 450 degree oven until done (approx 6 – 8 minutes)
- In a saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil and sauce zucchini, rabe, asparagus, peas, garlic, chives and scallions until all cooked al dente. Season with salt.
- Place hash on a plate, top with salmon, top with sauce. Garnish with additional scallions.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.