In the Kitchen: Salmon with Spring Vegetables & Spicy Mustard

In the Kitchen

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is joining us today in the kitchen making Salmon with Spring Vegetables & Spicy Mustard.

Ingredients:
  • 2 Salmon Filets, 6 – 8oz. each
  • 1 bunch Asparagus, chopped
  • 1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped
  • 1 Small Zucchini, small dice
  • 1/2 cup Spring Peas
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 6 Scallions, chopped small
  • 2 T Chopped Chives
  • 1/4 cup Mustard
  • 1/8 cup Honey
  • 2 T Sriricha
  • 1 T Rice Vinegar
  • 4 T Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
  1. Combine mustard, honey, sriracha, vinegar and pinch of salt. Reserve.
  2. In a cast iron skillet over medium heat, season salmon with a pinch of salt. Add olive oil to the pan and sear flesh side down until golden brown. Flip and place in 450 degree oven until done (approx 6 – 8 minutes)
  3. In a saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil and sauce zucchini, rabe, asparagus, peas, garlic, chives and scallions until all cooked al dente. Season with salt.
  4. Place hash on a plate, top with salmon, top with sauce. Garnish with additional scallions.

