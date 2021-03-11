In the Kitchen: Salmon Burger

In the kitchen today, we welcomed Chef Joseph Intrieri from CBS Sporting Club, located in the heart of Foxborough’s Patriot Place. He showed us how to make their Salmon Burger.
Ingredients for Salmon Burger:
- 18 oz Fresh Salmon, Chopped
- 1 Egg
- 1/4 C Panko Bread Crumbs
- 1 tsp Olive Oil
- 1/2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/2 tsp Lemon Juice
- 1/4 Cup Scallion; Shaved
- 1/2 tsp Fresh Dill; Chopped
- 1/2 tsp Fresh Garlic; Minced
- 1 tsp Dijon Mustard
- 1/4 tsp Kosher Salt
- Pinch Black Pepper
- Pinch Crushed Red Pepper
- Brioche Buns
- 2 C Shaved Red Cabbage
- Sliced English Cucumber
- Shaved Red Obion
- Seasoned Red Wine Vineyard / Oil Blend
Directions for Salmon Burger:
- Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl and mix well. Cover and chill for 30 min.
- Once chilled, form into 3, 6-7oz patties. These can be grilled or pan seared depending on your preference. If grilling, preheat the grill to 450 degrees and cook for about 4-5 min per side. If pan searing, cook over medium high heat in either a nonstick pan or lightly oiled sauté pan, cook for 6-7 min per side.
- Toast brioche buns in toaster and spread jam as desired on tops and bottoms of buns.
- Place the sliced cucumbers on the bottom bun and then place the salmon burger on top.
- Dress the shaved cabbage with the seasoned oil and red wine vinegar blend and place on top of the salmon burger and finish with top bun.
Ingredients for Tomato Jam:
- 2 Tomatoes
- 1 tbl Sugar
- 1 tbl Lime Juice
- 1/2 tsp Ground Cumin
- Pinch Cayenne Pepper
- Pinch Crushed Red Pepper
- Pinch Cinnamon
Directions for Tomato Jam:
- Bring a small sauce pot of water to a simmer.
- Score the tomatoes on the bottom with an X and place in the simmering water for 1 min. Remove and place in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Peel the skin from the tomato from your score marks and roughly chop and set aside.
- In a small sauce pan, combine the tomatoes with the rest of the ingredients and over low heat let it cook down for 15-20 min or until most of the liquid has evaporated and your left with a jammy consistency.
