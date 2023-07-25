In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu making Salade Lyonnaise.
Ingredients:
- 1 head of greens
- 4 eggs poached
- 1lb cooked crispy bacon chunks
- 1 baguette sliced
- Mustard vinaigrette dressing
Directions:
- Assemble and serve chilled
