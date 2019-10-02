In the Kitchen: Sake Steamed Kabocha & Sesame Kale Rice Bowl

In the kitchen today we welcome Mary Weaver from Newport Cooks making Sake Steamed Kabocha & Sesame Kale Rice Bowl. Rice bowls (often called Buddha Bowls or Grain Bowls) are the modern day equivalent of a casserole, a comforting meal all in one bowl.
Rice
- 1 cup brown rice, or rice or grains or your choice
- 1 3/4 cups water
- Bring rice and water to a boil in a pot.
- Cover and simmer about 40 minutes.
- Remove from heat and allow to steam about 10 minutes.
- Fluff with a fork.
Dressing & Toppings
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 teaspoons finely chopped peeled ginger
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- ¼ cup peanut or sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- Black sesame seeds, for topping
- Scallions, thinly sliced, for topping
- Whisk together soy sauce, ginger, rice vinegar & oils. Make and set aside.
Eggs
- 4 eggs
- Soft boil eggs – put eggs in a small sauce pan and cover with water 1” above eggs.
- Bring to a boil. Set timer for 6 minutes.
- Carefully lift eggs from boiling water and place in an ice bath.
Squash
- 1 – 2 pound kabocha squash, lightly peeled & seeds removed, 1” x 1/2” matchsticks
- 3 Tablespoons avocado oil or mild vegetable oil
- 4 dried red Birdseye or Thai chiles
- Salt, to taste
- 3 Tablespoons sake
- In a medium skillet on medium heat, add oil.
- When it begins to glisten add the chiles.
- When they begin to sizzle, add the squash, salt to taste and coat the squash with the oil.
- Sautee for about 2 – 3 minutes.
- Add sake and cover to steam for 3 – 5 minutes or until they are just fork tender.
- Do not over cook or they’ll get mushy.
Kale
- 1 small bunch kale, thick ribs removed, cut into 1/2’ ribbons
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
- Put kale ribbons into a bowl.
- Add oil and salt.
- With your hands “massage” the kale until it becomes tender and bright green.
To assemble
- Put a serving of squash into bowl.
- Next to it, put a serving of rice.
- Next to that put a serving of Kale.
- Peel egg and cut into half, placing it yolk side up in the center.
- Top with dressing and toppings and serve warm or at room temperature.
