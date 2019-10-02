In the Kitchen: Sake Steamed Kabocha & Sesame Kale Rice Bowl

In the kitchen today we welcome Mary Weaver from Newport Cooks making Sake Steamed Kabocha & Sesame Kale Rice Bowl. Rice bowls (often called Buddha Bowls or Grain Bowls) are the modern day equivalent of a casserole, a comforting meal all in one bowl.

Rice

1 cup brown rice, or rice or grains or your choice

1 3/4 cups water

Bring rice and water to a boil in a pot. Cover and simmer about 40 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steam about 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Dressing & Toppings

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 teaspoons finely chopped peeled ginger

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

¼ cup peanut or sesame oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Black sesame seeds, for topping

Scallions, thinly sliced, for topping

Whisk together soy sauce, ginger, rice vinegar & oils. Make and set aside.

Eggs

4 eggs

Soft boil eggs – put eggs in a small sauce pan and cover with water 1” above eggs. Bring to a boil. Set timer for 6 minutes. Carefully lift eggs from boiling water and place in an ice bath.

Squash

1 – 2 pound kabocha squash, lightly peeled & seeds removed, 1” x 1/2” matchsticks

3 Tablespoons avocado oil or mild vegetable oil

4 dried red Birdseye or Thai chiles

Salt, to taste

3 Tablespoons sake

In a medium skillet on medium heat, add oil. When it begins to glisten add the chiles. When they begin to sizzle, add the squash, salt to taste and coat the squash with the oil. Sautee for about 2 – 3 minutes. Add sake and cover to steam for 3 – 5 minutes or until they are just fork tender. Do not over cook or they’ll get mushy.

Kale

1 small bunch kale, thick ribs removed, cut into 1/2’ ribbons

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Put kale ribbons into a bowl. Add oil and salt. With your hands “massage” the kale until it becomes tender and bright green.

To assemble

Put a serving of squash into bowl. Next to it, put a serving of rice. Next to that put a serving of Kale. Peel egg and cut into half, placing it yolk side up in the center. Top with dressing and toppings and serve warm or at room temperature.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

