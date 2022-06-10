This morning In the Kitchen, Trattoria Zooma joined us to make Sacchettini ai Funghi

Ingredients: Sacchettimi Pasta pouches (flour, eggs, water, salt)

Podda Cheese

Mushrooms

Tomato Sauce

Scallions

Balsamic Glaze

Cooking Instructions: Combine mushrooms and cheese in a food processor for the filling. Fill the pouches with the mushroom/cheese mixture. Seal the pouches and drop them into boiling water until they float. Remove from water, add tomato sauce and garnish with scallions and balsamic glaze.