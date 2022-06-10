This morning In the Kitchen, Trattoria Zooma joined us to make Sacchettini ai Funghi
Ingredients: Sacchettimi Pasta pouches (flour, eggs, water, salt)
Podda Cheese
Mushrooms
Tomato Sauce
Scallions
Balsamic Glaze
Cooking Instructions: Combine mushrooms and cheese in a food processor for the filling. Fill the pouches with the mushroom/cheese mixture. Seal the pouches and drop them into boiling water until they float. Remove from water, add tomato sauce and garnish with scallions and balsamic glaze.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.