Today in the kitchen we welcome Aura Fajardo from Aura’s Chocolate Bar making Ruby Chocolate Ice Cream.
Ingredients:
- 5 oz cream
- 10 oz milk
- 2.5 oz of sugar
- 3 oz of Ruby chocolate (+ 2 oz to mix in before dispensing)
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a heavy pot and boil to 180°.
- Cool quickly Churn in ice cream machine for approximately 20 minutes.
- Dispense in a freezer friendly container and freeze until firm.
