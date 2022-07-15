Today in the kitchen we welcome Aura Fajardo from Aura’s Chocolate Bar making Ruby Chocolate Ice Cream.

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz cream
  • 10 oz milk
  • 2.5 oz of sugar 
  • 3 oz of Ruby chocolate (+ 2 oz to mix in before dispensing)

Directions:

  1. Combine ingredients in a heavy pot and boil to 180°. 
  2. Cool quickly Churn in ice cream machine for approximately 20 minutes.
  3. Dispense in a freezer friendly container and freeze until firm.

