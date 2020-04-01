In the Kitchen: Rosti Potato Parmesan

Coming to us from Avenue N, Chef Nick Rabar shows us how to make Rosti Potato Parmesan.

Ingredients:

3 pounds Idaho Potatoes, shredded

2 – 3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 each. Mozzarella Ball

1 cup Tomato Sauce

2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

Directions:

In a non-stick sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce shredded potatoes. Cook and stir for 6 – 8 minutes until potatoes steam and begin to cook. Lower heat and allow to crisp on one side. Cook for up to 10 minutes. Flip and repeat making sure not to burn. Keep an eye and flip again if needed. Remove and place on a small sheet tray. Top with sauce and then mozzarella. Bake in preheated 425 degree oven until melted. Remove and top with chives.

