In the Kitchen: Rosti Potato Parmesan

Coming to us from Avenue N, Chef Nick Rabar shows us how to make Rosti Potato Parmesan.
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds Idaho Potatoes, shredded
- 2 – 3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 each. Mozzarella Ball
- 1 cup Tomato Sauce
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
Directions:
- In a non-stick sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce shredded potatoes. Cook and stir for 6 – 8 minutes until potatoes steam and begin to cook.
- Lower heat and allow to crisp on one side. Cook for up to 10 minutes.
- Flip and repeat making sure not to burn. Keep an eye and flip again if needed.
- Remove and place on a small sheet tray. Top with sauce and then mozzarella.
- Bake in preheated 425 degree oven until melted.
- Remove and top with chives.
