Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Closings & Delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Rosti Potato Parmesan

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Coming to us from Avenue N, Chef Nick Rabar shows us how to make Rosti Potato Parmesan.

Ingredients:
  • 3 pounds Idaho Potatoes, shredded
  • 2 – 3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 each. Mozzarella Ball
  • 1 cup Tomato Sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
Directions:
  1. In a non-stick sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce shredded potatoes. Cook and stir for 6 – 8 minutes until potatoes steam and begin to cook.
  2. Lower heat and allow to crisp on one side. Cook for up to 10 minutes.
  3. Flip and repeat making sure not to burn. Keep an eye and flip again if needed.
  4. Remove and place on a small sheet tray. Top with sauce and then mozzarella.
  5. Bake in preheated 425 degree oven until melted.
  6. Remove and top with chives.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com