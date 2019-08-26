In the Kitchen: Rosendale Veggie Burger

Chef Patrick Straus from The Rosendale joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for the Rosendale Veggie Burger.

Ingredients:

1 lb. Sweet Potato

2 Cups of Cooked Quinoa

1/2 Cup Old-Fashioned Oats

1 Cup of Black Beans

1/2 Cup of Cilantro

1 Red Bell Pepper

2 Ears of Local Native Corn

1 teaspoon of Cumin

1/2 teaspoon of Curry

1 teaspoon of Paprika

1 Jalapeno

1 tablespoon Kosher Salt

2 tablespoon Vegetable Oil

