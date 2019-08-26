In the Kitchen: Rosendale Veggie Burger

Chef Patrick Straus from The Rosendale joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for the Rosendale Veggie Burger.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Sweet Potato
- 2 Cups of Cooked Quinoa
- 1/2 Cup Old-Fashioned Oats
- 1 Cup of Black Beans
- 1/2 Cup of Cilantro
- 1 Red Bell Pepper
- 2 Ears of Local Native Corn
- 1 teaspoon of Cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon of Curry
- 1 teaspoon of Paprika
- 1 Jalapeno
- 1 tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 2 tablespoon Vegetable Oil
