In the kitchen today, with a recipe for a Rosemary-Madeira Pan Gravy and last minute Thanksgiving tips, is Nick Rabar from Avenue N.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 stick Butter
- 1 Tablespoon
- All Purpose Flour
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 1/2 cup Madeira Wine
- 1 cup Turkey Stock
- 2 teaspoons Chopped Rosemary
- As Needed Salt & Pepper
Ingredients:
- Place turkey roasting pan on stove top on medium heat.
- Remove grease then add butter and sauté shallot.
- Add flour to form a thin roux.
- Add wine and reduce by half.
- Add turkey stock, sauce should thicken.
- Add chopped rosemary, season with salt and pepper.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.