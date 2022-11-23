In the kitchen today, with a recipe for a Rosemary-Madeira Pan Gravy and last minute Thanksgiving tips, is Nick Rabar from Avenue N.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 stick Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon
  • All Purpose Flour
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • 1/2 cup Madeira Wine
  • 1 cup Turkey Stock
  • 2 teaspoons Chopped Rosemary
  • As Needed Salt & Pepper

  1. Place turkey roasting pan on stove top on medium heat.
  2. Remove grease then add butter and sauté shallot.
  3. Add flour to form a thin roux.
  4. Add wine and reduce by half.
  5. Add turkey stock, sauce should thicken.
  6. Add chopped rosemary, season with salt and pepper.

