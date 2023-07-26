In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Roasted Street Corn Pasta Salad! This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2lb Pasta, elbow
  • 4 Ears of corn, cooked, removed from cob
  • 2 Poblanos, small dice, roasted
  • 2 Shallots, small dice
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon Sour Cream
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan or Cotija
  • 1/8 cup Cilantro, chopped
  • 1 pinch Paprika
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Lime
  • Scallion, julienne (as needed)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients, top with julienne scallion.
  2. Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.