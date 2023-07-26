In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Roasted Street Corn Pasta Salad! This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people!
Ingredients:
- 1/2lb Pasta, elbow
- 4 Ears of corn, cooked, removed from cob
- 2 Poblanos, small dice, roasted
- 2 Shallots, small dice
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon Sour Cream
- 1/4 cup Parmesan or Cotija
- 1/8 cup Cilantro, chopped
- 1 pinch Paprika
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Lime
- Scallion, julienne (as needed)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, top with julienne scallion.
- Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.