In the kitchen today, we welcome Katie King from Krunchy Kate Wellness making Roasted Root Veggie Hash.
Ingredients:
- 1 large or 2-3 small, sweet potatoes – diced
- 2-4 beets depending on size- diced
- 2-3 carrots – diced
- 3 sweet crisp apples- Gala, Honey Crisp or Pink Lady work wonderfully in this dish – diced
- 4-5 cloves of garlic – diced
- 1 onion – diced
- 1 sweet bell pepper – diced
- Herb Blend (measure with your heart)
- Garlic
- Onion
- Rosemary
- Thyme
- Sweet paprika
- Cinnamon
- Ginger
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400*
- Combine sweet potatoes, beets, and carrots. Drizzle with olive oil and herb blend. Toss to coat, spread on parchment lined sheet pan.
- Pop in the oven for 25 minutes.
- Toss the next four ingredients with olive oil and herb blend.
- Add to the roasting root vegetables and cook for another 15-20 minutes.
- Serve over a bed of peppery arugula, hearty kale, or all by itself. Top with a runny egg and serve with a side of sriracha ketchup. Delish!
