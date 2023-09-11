In the kitchen today, we welcome Katie King from Krunchy Kate Wellness making Roasted Root Veggie Hash.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large or 2-3 small, sweet potatoes – diced
  • 2-4 beets depending on size- diced
  • 2-3 carrots – diced
  • 3 sweet crisp apples- Gala, Honey Crisp or Pink Lady work wonderfully in this dish – diced
  • 4-5 cloves of garlic – diced
  • 1 onion – diced
  • 1 sweet bell pepper – diced
  • Herb Blend (measure with your heart)
    • Garlic
    • Onion
    • Rosemary
    • Thyme
    • Sweet paprika
    • Cinnamon
    • Ginger
    • Salt
    • Pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400*
  2. Combine sweet potatoes, beets, and carrots. Drizzle with olive oil and herb blend. Toss to coat, spread on parchment lined sheet pan.
  3. Pop in the oven for 25 minutes.
  4. Toss the next four ingredients with olive oil and herb blend.
  5. Add to the roasting root vegetables and cook for another 15-20 minutes.
  6. Serve over a bed of peppery arugula, hearty kale, or all by itself. Top with a runny egg and serve with a side of sriracha ketchup. Delish!

