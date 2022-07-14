In the kitchen this morning we welcome Chef Guilio of Bellini making Roasted Chilean Seabass.

Bellini will be participating in Providence Restaurant Week from July 10th through July 23rd. Locals and visitors alike can indulge in some of the best dining the city has to offer at Bellini Providence, the popular restaurant for authentic Italian cuisine with a contemporary flare, located in downtown’s boutique hotel, The Beatrice.

Available daily, 11:30am to 3:00pm, from July 10th through July 23rd, Bellini guests can enjoy a decadent, three course lunch for $30/person. The limited time menu will offer creative and delicious selections, including organic chicken pizzaiola, clam Veneziana, and pappardelle “alla Bellini.”

General Ingredients:

3 – tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 – six-to-eight-ounce pieces of Chilean Seabass filet (Patagonian Toothfish)

2 – cups of blanched fresh baby artichokes hearts, cut in half

2 – cups of 1-inch diced potatoes, blanched

Ingredients for the Sauce:

1 – stick of butter

1 – lemon juiced

4 – tbsp dry white wine

2 – tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ – cup capers

¼ – cup of blanched, peeled, deseeded, and diced, fresh plum tomatoes

fresh thyme for garnish

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Season the seabass with salt and pepper and place it in a hot sauté’ pan with olive oil. Sear to a light golden color, and finish cooking in a 350 degrees oven and roast for 10 to 12 minutes. Place blanched potato dice in a hot sauté’ pan with olive oil and cook until potatoes are evenly lightly golden brown; add blanched artichoke, season with salt and pepper to taste and sauté’ together until hot. And for the sauce, pour the white wine in a cold sauté’ pan, bring to a boil, for few seconds to release the alcohol, then add capers, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice. Cook for a minute, then add tomato “Concasse’”, cook until butter is all melted. Now we assemble the dish: Arrange potato and artichokes in the middle of a dinner plate, place the seabass on top, and finally pour the butter sauce on the fish. Garnish with a fresh thyme sprig.