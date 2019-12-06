Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Roasted Butternut Squash with Salsa Roja

Chef/Owner Dan Hall of Perro Salado joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Roasted Butternut Squash with Salsa Roja.

Butternut Squash Ingredients:

  • 1 Butternut Squash
  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 1/4 cup Salsa Roja
  • 1 cup Spinach
  • 1/4 cup Goat Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Chorizo, sliced or crumbled
  • Roasted Pipians
  • Olive Oil
  • Garlic

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cut butternut squash lengthwise in half and remove seeds.
  3. Top each half with a couple tablespoons of sliced butter.
  4. Roast for about 20-30 minutes until a knife slides through smoothly.
  5. Sautee 1 cup of spinach with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and garlic.
  6. Add 1/4 cup of goat cheese, 1/4 cup of chorizo, spinach, and salsa roja to butternut squash.
  7. Broil for 2 minutes.
  8. Cut into serving size pieces, serve over salsa roja, and sprinkle with pipians.

Salsa Roja:

  • 1 cup Garlic, peeled and chopped
  • 4 Jalapenos, chopped
  • 2 White Onions, chopped
  • 2 15oz. canned Peeled Tomatoes
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Instructions:

  1. Chop up garlic, jalapenos, and white onions.
  2. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  3. Roast in oven under broiler until charred.
  4. Mix with peeled tomatoes.
  5. Season with more salt and pepper.

