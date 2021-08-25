In the Kitchen: Roasted Broccoli Rabe

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Nick Rabar from Avenue N was in the kitchen this morning showing us how to make Roasted Broccoli Rabe with Italian Sausage Dressing. Recipe time is 25 minutes and feeds 6-8.

Ingredients:
  • 2 bunches Broccoli Rabe, cleaned, seasoned, roasted
  • 1/2 lb Sweet Italian Sausage, removed from casing, cooked
  • 1/4 cup White Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Honey
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
  • 1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
  • As needed Parmesan
  • As Needed Chopped Parsley
Directions:
  1. Place roasted broccoli on a platter.
  2. Combine sausage, oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper.
  3. Top Rabe with vinaigrette, crushed red pepper, parmesan, parsley.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com