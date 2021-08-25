In the Kitchen: Roasted Broccoli Rabe

Nick Rabar from Avenue N was in the kitchen this morning showing us how to make Roasted Broccoli Rabe with Italian Sausage Dressing. Recipe time is 25 minutes and feeds 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 2 bunches Broccoli Rabe, cleaned, seasoned, roasted
- 1/2 lb Sweet Italian Sausage, removed from casing, cooked
- 1/4 cup White Balsamic Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
- 1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
- As needed Parmesan
- As Needed Chopped Parsley
Directions:
- Place roasted broccoli on a platter.
- Combine sausage, oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper.
- Top Rabe with vinaigrette, crushed red pepper, parmesan, parsley.
