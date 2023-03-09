This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Pastry Chef Jamie Chernesky from The Coast Guard House making their Roasted Apple Bread Pudding. This recipe consists of cinnamon sugar topped bread pudding filled with roasted apples.

Ingredients:

1 loaf- Brioche Pullman Loaf

2.5 cups Whole Milk

1 tsp Chinese 5 spice

2/3 cup Heavy Cream

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

3 Tbsp Granulated Sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

4 eggs

1/3 cup Maple Syrup

1-2 cups Roasted Apples in Cinnamon Sugar

Cinnamon Sugar to top

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 F Cut bread into small cubes. (*Recommended to cut bread a day before to create a little bit of staleness.) Heat milk, heavy cream, sugars, 5 spice, salt and vanilla in heavy bottom pot. As it heats, crack eggs and whisk slightly. Measure out maple syrup and whisk into eggs, set aside. When milk mixture comes to a slight boil turn off heat and emersion blend eggs into the mix. (If you do not own an emersion blender you can temper the eggs with some of the milk before completely mixing it all together.) Place into a sprayed baking pan or individual ramekins. Spoon the apple mixture of the top and gently push in with spoon. Top with a dash of cinnamon sugar and bake for 35-40 mins. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Optional topping: a brown butter streusel and ginger dolce de leche