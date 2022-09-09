In the kitchen today, we welcomed Chef Kevin Des Chenes (Chef Kev D) making Roast Pork Loin with Blackberry Jam and Creamy Polenta.

Ingredients:

  • Apple
  • Blackberries
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Sugar
  • Red Wine
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Pork Loin
  • Butter
  • Olive Oil
  • Cornmeal for the Polenta

Please watch the above video to see how it all comes together.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.