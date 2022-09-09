In the kitchen today, we welcomed Chef Kevin Des Chenes (Chef Kev D) making Roast Pork Loin with Blackberry Jam and Creamy Polenta.
Ingredients:
- Apple
- Blackberries
- Salt & Pepper
- Sugar
- Red Wine
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Pork Loin
- Butter
- Olive Oil
- Cornmeal for the Polenta
Please watch the above video to see how it all comes together.
