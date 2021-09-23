In the Kitchen: Risotto di Carne

Chef David Ashworth stopped by “The Rhode Show” from Parma Ristorante to make another delicious dish! Try this recipe at home and let us know what you think.
Ingredients:
3 cups Arborio Rice
2 cups chicken stock
1/2 cup white wine
4 oz sliced roasted red peppers
1 cup (handful) of blanched chopped broccoli rabe
2 cups of grated Parmesan cheese
1 lb sliced ribeye
1 tbsp salt
2 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp granulated garlic
1 cup san Marzano tomato sauce
Cooking Instructions:
Blanche rice for 5 minutes, cool and set aside. In pan drizzled with oil on medium high heat, add your cooled rice and all ingredients less one cup of grated cheese. Let simmer on low medium heat until liquid has reduced to about 10%, plate and top with extra grated cheese.
