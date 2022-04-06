In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Rigatoni with Sausage & Mustard Sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Rigatoni Pasta, cooked in salted water
  • 8 Sweet Italian Sausages, removed from casing
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • 1cup White Wine
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 2 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 cup Fresh Chopped Basil
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

  1. In a sauce pan over medium high heat, sauce sausage until caramelized and reserve.
  2. Add olive oil and sauté shallot.
  3. Add wine and reduce by half.
  4. Add cream and reduce by half.
  5. Fold in mustard, pasta, sausage, salt, crushed red pepper and basil.

