In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Rigatoni with Sausage & Mustard Sauce.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Rigatoni Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 8 Sweet Italian Sausages, removed from casing
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 1cup White Wine
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 2 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 cup Fresh Chopped Basil
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- In a sauce pan over medium high heat, sauce sausage until caramelized and reserve.
- Add olive oil and sauté shallot.
- Add wine and reduce by half.
- Add cream and reduce by half.
- Fold in mustard, pasta, sausage, salt, crushed red pepper and basil.
