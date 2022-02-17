In the kitchen this morning, we welcome owner of Parma Ristorante, Chef David Ashworth. He is showing us how to make Rigatoni Carbonara, a tasty pasta dish with a hearty Italian zest.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb rigatoni
- 1 1/2 cups peas
- 1 cup cubed cooked pancetta
- 2 tabs of butter
- 1 tablespoon white wine
- salt, pepper, and granulated garlic to taste
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup grated cheese
Directions:
- Cook rigatoni al dente which depending on the pasta, is about 7 to 9 min in boiling water, then drain.
- In a medium high sauté pan, add butter, peas, pancetta, and seasoning. Let simmer for a couple minutes.
- Then add rigatoni pasta and toss. While tossing pasta, you want to add one egg and keep mixing so egg doesn’t scramble and make sauce instead.
- Add grated cheese and then a fried egg on top.
- Manga!
