In the kitchen this morning, we welcome owner of Parma Ristorante, Chef David Ashworth. He is showing us how to make Rigatoni Carbonara, a tasty pasta dish with a hearty Italian zest.

Ingredients:

1 lb rigatoni

1 1/2 cups peas

1 cup cubed cooked pancetta

2 tabs of butter

1 tablespoon white wine

salt, pepper, and granulated garlic to taste

2 eggs

1 cup grated cheese

Directions:

Cook rigatoni al dente which depending on the pasta, is about 7 to 9 min in boiling water, then drain. In a medium high sauté pan, add butter, peas, pancetta, and seasoning. Let simmer for a couple minutes. Then add rigatoni pasta and toss. While tossing pasta, you want to add one egg and keep mixing so egg doesn’t scramble and make sauce instead. Add grated cheese and then a fried egg on top. Manga!