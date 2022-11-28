Chef Angie Armenise from Blackie’s stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to share the following recipe: Rigatoni Amatriciana. Check out the recipe below.

Rigatoni Amatriciana

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 oz. pancetta, diced small

3 tbsp. good olive oil

½ cup white wine

1 Vidalia onion, shaved very thinly

3 tbsp. Calabrian chili paste

2-cups starchy pasta water (saved from your cooked rigatoni)

1 # mezze rigatoni

8 oz. salted butter

2-cups tomato passata (pureed, canned tomato)

1 cup + 4 tbsp. grated Pecorino Romano cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Prep:

1. Over medium heat, place the olive oil and diced pancetta in a heavy-bottomed pot, or large sauté pan.

2. Render (releasing the fat and crisping the cubes) for approx. 15 minutes, stirring often until golden brown and crispy.

3. Remove the pan from heat and add white wine. place the pan back on the burner and allow the alcohol to cook off and the wine to reduce by half.

4. Add pasta water, half of the butter, Calabrian chili paste, pureed tomato, and a pinch of salt and pepper, and continue to reduce over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

5. Add the remaining butter and the cup of grated Pecorino Romano and reduce heat to medium-low.

6. Taste for salt, and add more if necessary.

7. Toss the pasta into the sauce and allow to simmer together over low heat for an additional 2-3 minutes

8. Serve with a sprinkle of cheese.