In the kitchen today is singer Billy Gilman making Rigatoni Alla Vodka.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Rigatoni, cooked al dente
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Shallot, finely chopped
- 4 Garlic Cloves, crushed and chopped
- 2 (24 Ounce) cans passata (best flavor!)
- 1 pinch hot pepper flakes
- 1 cup Vodka (top shelf)
- Splash of Cream Sherry
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons Fresh Parsley, chopped
- 3⁄4 cup Heavy Cream
- As much Parmesan Cheese as you want!!
Directions:
- Put the olive oil into the pan and add the shallots and garlic.
- Turn on the heat to medium-low and gently cook for a few minutes.
- Add the red pepper flakes cook 1 minute add bot bottles of Passata.
- Raise the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil.
- Add the vodka and a pinch of salt and pepper simmer uncovered for about 8 minutes over medium-low heat. Also add the splash of cream sherry. Trust me!!
- Add the cream and lower the heat, add drained pasta. I always reserve a little of the salted and starchy pasta water incase the sauce needs more liquid.
- Stir to coat well and grate a generous amount of parmesan into the pasta using our microplane grater. Or already grated cheese is awesome too!
- Serve immediately sprinkled with more parmesan, and red pepper flakes.
