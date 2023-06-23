In the kitchen today is singer Billy Gilman making Rigatoni Alla Vodka.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb Rigatoni, cooked al dente
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 Shallot, finely chopped
  • 4 Garlic Cloves, crushed and chopped
  • 2 (24 Ounce) cans passata (best flavor!)
  • 1 pinch hot pepper flakes
  • 1 cup Vodka (top shelf)
  • Splash of Cream Sherry
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh Parsley, chopped
  • 3⁄4 cup Heavy Cream
  • As much Parmesan Cheese as you want!!

Directions:

  1. Put the olive oil into the pan and add the shallots and garlic.
  2. Turn on the heat to medium-low and gently cook for a few minutes.
  3. Add the red pepper flakes cook 1 minute add bot bottles of Passata.
  4. Raise the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil.
  5. Add the vodka and a pinch of salt and pepper simmer uncovered for about 8 minutes over medium-low heat. Also add the splash of cream sherry. Trust me!!
  6. Add the cream and lower the heat, add drained pasta. I always reserve a little of the salted and starchy pasta water incase the sauce needs more liquid.
  7. Stir to coat well and grate a generous amount of parmesan into the pasta using our microplane grater. Or already grated cheese is awesome too!
  8. Serve immediately sprinkled with more parmesan, and red pepper flakes.

