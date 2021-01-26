In the Kitchen: Ricotta Dumplings with Pistachio-Cilantro Pesto

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making something special from their Valentine’s menu, Ricotta Dumplings with Pistachio-Cilantro Pesto.
Ingredients and Directions for Pistachio-Cilantro Pesto:
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1.5 cup finely grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese
- 1 tablespoon Schug (or 1.5 tsp. chopped jalapeno)
- 1/2 cup shelled pistachios, plus more, chopped for garnish
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- In the bowl of a food processor, process the basil, cilantro and parmesan, Schug, pistachios, salt, and pepper.
- With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil in a thin stream until smooth pesto forms about 20 seconds.
- Measure out 1/2 cup and store the rest in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Ingredients and Directions for Ricotta Dumplings:
- 1 pound whole-milk ricotta cheese
- 1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt (plus more to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (plus more to taste)
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Stack three heavy-duty paper towels on a plate. Dollop the ricotta on top of the towels, spread it out, stack three more paper towels on top and press down for 5 minutes to absorb the liquid.
- Peel away and discard the towels.
- Transfer the ricotta to a bowl and stir in the Parmigiano-Reggiano, egg yok, salt, and pepper.
- Gently sift in the flour and stir just until a loose dough is formed.
- Form the dough into 10 golf ball size rounds.
- Drop the dough into the water, return to a boil and cook until the dumplings float to the top and are cooked through, 4-5 minutes.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the dumplings to a p towel-lined plate—Reserve 1/4 cup pasta cooking water.
Directions to Finish the Plate:
- In a large skillet, cook the reserved 1/2 cup pesto and 1/4 cup pasta cooking water over medium heat until simmering, 2-3 minutes.
- Move the drained dumplings to the skillet, toss to coat with the pesto, and warm through for 2 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper and garnish with pistachios.
Recipe credit: Adeena Sussman
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.