In the Kitchen: Ricotta Dumplings with Pistachio-Cilantro Pesto

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making something special from their Valentine’s menu, Ricotta Dumplings with Pistachio-Cilantro Pesto.

Ingredients and Directions for Pistachio-Cilantro Pesto:
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1.5 cup finely grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Schug (or 1.5 tsp. chopped jalapeno)
  • 1/2 cup shelled pistachios, plus more, chopped for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  1. In the bowl of a food processor, process the basil, cilantro and parmesan, Schug, pistachios, salt, and pepper.
  2. With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil in a thin stream until smooth pesto forms about 20 seconds.
  3. Measure out 1/2 cup and store the rest in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Ingredients and Directions for Ricotta Dumplings:
  • 1 pound whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt (plus more to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (plus more to taste)
  • 1/2 cup all purpose flour
  1. Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil over medium-high heat.
  2. Stack three heavy-duty paper towels on a plate. Dollop the ricotta on top of the towels, spread it out, stack three more paper towels on top and press down for 5 minutes to absorb the liquid.
  3. Peel away and discard the towels.
  4. Transfer the ricotta to a bowl and stir in the Parmigiano-Reggiano, egg yok, salt, and pepper.
  5. Gently sift in the flour and stir just until a loose dough is formed.
  6. Form the dough into 10 golf ball size rounds.
  7. Drop the dough into the water, return to a boil and cook until the dumplings float to the top and are cooked through, 4-5 minutes.
  8. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the dumplings to a p towel-lined plate—Reserve 1/4 cup pasta cooking water.
Directions to Finish the Plate:
  1. In a large skillet, cook the reserved 1/2 cup pesto and 1/4 cup pasta cooking water over medium heat until simmering, 2-3 minutes.
  2. Move the drained dumplings to the skillet, toss to coat with the pesto, and warm through for 2 minutes.
  3. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with pistachios.

Recipe credit: Adeena Sussman

