In the Kitchen: Ricotta Donuts

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Kevin Des Chenes, better known as Chef Kev D, showing us how to make homemade ricotta donuts.

Ingredients:
  • Oil for frying
  • 3lbs ricotta cheese
  • 6 eggs
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 cup flour
  • 3 tsp baking powder
Directions:

1. Whisk eggs well, then mix with vanilla and sugar and mix well again
2. Add all ingredients together and lightly mix or fold together until well blended – do not mix hard or the integrity of the ricotta will be lost
3. Using a 2oz ice cream scoop, place batter into 325° F oil for about 3 min
4. Carefully remove with stainless steel strainer, let excess oil dry then roll in sugar
5. These can be filled with any type of filling you like (using a squeeze bottle) including jelly, spiced apple, crème anglaise or chocolate

