In the Kitchen: Ricotta Donuts

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Kevin Des Chenes, better known as Chef Kev D, showing us how to make homemade ricotta donuts.
Ingredients:
- Oil for frying
- 3lbs ricotta cheese
- 6 eggs
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 cup flour
- 3 tsp baking powder
Directions:
1. Whisk eggs well, then mix with vanilla and sugar and mix well again
2. Add all ingredients together and lightly mix or fold together until well blended – do not mix hard or the integrity of the ricotta will be lost
3. Using a 2oz ice cream scoop, place batter into 325° F oil for about 3 min
4. Carefully remove with stainless steel strainer, let excess oil dry then roll in sugar
5. These can be filled with any type of filling you like (using a squeeze bottle) including jelly, spiced apple, crème anglaise or chocolate
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.