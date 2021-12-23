In the Kitchen: Ricotta Donuts

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Kevin Des Chenes, better known as Chef Kev D, showing us how to make homemade ricotta donuts.

Ingredients:

Oil for frying

3lbs ricotta cheese

6 eggs

¾ cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cup flour

3 tsp baking powder

Directions:

1. Whisk eggs well, then mix with vanilla and sugar and mix well again

2. Add all ingredients together and lightly mix or fold together until well blended – do not mix hard or the integrity of the ricotta will be lost

3. Using a 2oz ice cream scoop, place batter into 325° F oil for about 3 min

4. Carefully remove with stainless steel strainer, let excess oil dry then roll in sugar

5. These can be filled with any type of filling you like (using a squeeze bottle) including jelly, spiced apple, crème anglaise or chocolate