In the Kitchen: Ricotta Cheese

Go Providence brought us Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery on Monday morning, to show us how to make Ricotta Cheese. Get the recipe below so you can make it at home today!
1 gallon Wright’s Dairy whole milk
12 grams salt
8 grams citric acid
- Add salt and start heating milk over medium heat, stir occassionally.
- Heat milk to 185 degrees fareinheit.
- Add citric acid, remove from heat.
- Let stand for 30 minutes.
- Strain and cool.
