In the Kitchen: Ricotta Cheese

In the Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Go Providence brought us Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery on Monday morning, to show us how to make Ricotta Cheese. Get the recipe below so you can make it at home today!

1 gallon Wright’s Dairy whole milk

12 grams salt

8 grams citric acid

  1. Add salt and start heating milk over medium heat, stir occassionally.
  2. Heat milk to 185 degrees fareinheit.
  3. Add citric acid, remove from heat.
  4. Let stand for 30 minutes.
  5. Strain and cool.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com