In the Kitchen: RI Style Calamari

Executive Chef and Owner David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante joins us today in the kitchen making RI Style Calamari. He is joined by Bethany Lardaro speaking about the RI Calamari Festival on September 7th.

Ingredients:

1 lb Calamari rings freshly sliced

1 cup banana pepper tings

2 table spoons of butter

3 pinches of salt

3 pinches of garlic powder

chopped parsley

3 cups of fish chic for sifting

Cooking Instructions:

Bread the calamari Fry to a golden light brown Toss in the mixture of ingredients

