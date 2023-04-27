In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making RI Stuffies. This recipe will make 12 small stuffies.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups stuffing (prepare your own or use a prepared mix)
  • 1/2 cup onion , chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 1/4 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 2 dozen quahogs

Directions:

  1. Steam quahogs open.
  2. Reserve broth.
  3. Chop the onion. celery and green pepper finely.
  4. Sautee the onion, celery and green pepper until softened.
  5. Mix stuffing, veggies and clams together.
  6. Add broth to moisten as needed.
  7. Spoon into shells.
  8. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden.

