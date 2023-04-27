In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making RI Stuffies. This recipe will make 12 small stuffies.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups stuffing (prepare your own or use a prepared mix)
- 1/2 cup onion , chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1/4 cup green pepper, chopped
- 2 dozen quahogs
Directions:
- Steam quahogs open.
- Reserve broth.
- Chop the onion. celery and green pepper finely.
- Sautee the onion, celery and green pepper until softened.
- Mix stuffing, veggies and clams together.
- Add broth to moisten as needed.
- Spoon into shells.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden.
