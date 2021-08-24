In the Kitchen: Rhode Island Stuffies

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Matt King, Chief Culinary Officer at Legal Sea Foods, making Rhode Island Stuffies. It’s a receipe that inclides Cape Cod quahogs, chouriço, butter, and Ritz crumbs.

Join us in Cranston for in-restaurant or outdoor dining!

Ingredients:

1 celery stalk

4 oz ritz crackers

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 Spanish onion diced

1/2 red bell pepper small dice

1/4 leek small dice

1/4 lb butter

1/4 lb a chorizo

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper ground

8 each quohog clams

Ingredients for Plating:

1/2 cup chopped parsley

¾ tablespoon butter

Salt

1/2 lemon

1 and ½ teaspoon parsley

Directions:

Brunoise the onion celery, leeks and red pepper Small dice the andouille sausage Steam the clams until the shells open, remove the mead and rough chop Melt the butter and begin by cooking the andouille, red pepper and onions on medium heat until the onions are translucent. Add the leeks and celery, cool until soft Fold in the chopped clams, cool for 2-3 min. Cool to room temperature and fold in the ritz crumbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stuff the mixture into 6 large shells. Place stuffed quahogs on sizzle platter. Lightly brush with butter. Heat in oven until light golden in color and hot through, cook to min internal temp 165°F for 15 seconds. On rectangle plate make six mounds of salt slurry. Place Hot Quahogs on each mound of slurry. Garnish with lemon wedge and fresh parsley sprig