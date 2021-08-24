In the Kitchen: Rhode Island Stuffies

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Matt King, Chief Culinary Officer at Legal Sea Foods, making Rhode Island Stuffies. It’s a receipe that inclides Cape Cod quahogs, chouriço, butter, and Ritz crumbs.
Join us in Cranston for in-restaurant or outdoor dining! We also offer take-out for delivery or pick-up. Take-out orders can be placed via our website.
Ingredients:
- 1 celery stalk
- 4 oz ritz crackers
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 Spanish onion diced
- 1/2 red bell pepper small dice
- 1/4 leek small dice
- 1/4 lb butter
- 1/4 lb a chorizo
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper ground
- 8 each quohog clams
Ingredients for Plating:
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
- ¾ tablespoon butter
- Salt
- 1/2 lemon
- 1 and ½ teaspoon parsley
Directions:
- Brunoise the onion celery, leeks and red pepper
- Small dice the andouille sausage
- Steam the clams until the shells open, remove the mead and rough chop
- Melt the butter and begin by cooking the andouille, red pepper and onions on medium heat until the onions are translucent.
- Add the leeks and celery, cool until soft
- Fold in the chopped clams, cool for 2-3 min.
- Cool to room temperature and fold in the ritz crumbs.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stuff the mixture into 6 large shells.
- Place stuffed quahogs on sizzle platter.
- Lightly brush with butter.
- Heat in oven until light golden in color and hot through, cook to min internal temp 165°F for 15 seconds.
- On rectangle plate make six mounds of salt slurry.
- Place Hot Quahogs on each mound of slurry.
- Garnish with lemon wedge and fresh parsley sprig
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.