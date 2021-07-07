In the Kitchen: Refried Black Bean Taquitos

In the Kitchen this morning we welcomed Nick Rabar from Avenue N
Nick prepared refried black bean taquitos
Recipe:
Recipe Time:
30 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients
8 – 12 Corn Tortilla Shells
2 cups Black Beans, canned, drained
3 cloves Garlic, minced
1/4 ea. Sweet Onion, diced
1/2 cup Shredded Manchego Cheese
1 pinch Kosher Salt
2 Tablespoons Oil, Avocado or Canola
Directions:
In a food processor puree beans, onions, garlic, and half the cheese. Roll mixture and remaining
cheese into tortillas. Place on a baking tray with light oil on the bottom and bake at 450
degrees for 8 – 10 minutes. Garnish with salsa of your choosing.
