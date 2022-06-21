In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Benjamin Perodeau of Red Stripe, making their Red Stripe Mussels ahead of Zoobilee at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb PEI mussels
  • 4oz shallots sliced
  • 1Tbsp garlic minced
  • 4oz tomatoes
  • 2oz basil pesto
  • 2oz heavy cream

Please see the video above to see how it all comes together.

