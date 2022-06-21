In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Benjamin Perodeau of Red Stripe, making their Red Stripe Mussels ahead of Zoobilee at Roger Williams Park Zoo.
Ingredients:
- 1lb PEI mussels
- 4oz shallots sliced
- 1Tbsp garlic minced
- 4oz tomatoes
- 2oz basil pesto
- 2oz heavy cream
Please see the video above to see how it all comes together.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.