In the Kitchen: Red Curry Steak Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here this morning sharing his recipe for Red Curry Steak Salad. This recipe takes about 20 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Sirloin Steak, cooked medium rare, sliced thin
- 1/2 cup Chickpeas, canned, drained
- 1/2 Red Onion, thinly sliced, rinsed
- 1 cup Couscous, cooked
- 1 cup Roasted Zucchini
- 1 cup Roasted Carrots
- 1/2 cup Cilantro Leaves
- 2 Tablespoon Red Curry
- 1/8 cup Honey
- 1/8 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Sesame Seeds
Directions:
- Cook the sirloin steak and slice thin
- Combine all ingredients
