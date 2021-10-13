In the Kitchen: Red Curry Steak Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here this morning sharing his recipe for Red Curry Steak Salad. This recipe takes about 20 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Sirloin Steak, cooked medium rare, sliced thin
  • 1/2 cup Chickpeas, canned, drained
  • 1/2 Red Onion, thinly sliced, rinsed
  • 1 cup Couscous, cooked
  • 1 cup Roasted Zucchini
  • 1 cup Roasted Carrots
  • 1/2 cup Cilantro Leaves
  • 2 Tablespoon Red Curry
  • 1/8 cup Honey
  • 1/8 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1/8 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Sesame Seeds
Directions:
  1. Cook the sirloin steak and slice thin
  2. Combine all ingredients

