In the kitchen today we welcome back Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ravioli with Eggplant Caponata.

Ingredients:

  • 12 Ravioli, cooked in salted water
  • 1 Eggplant, no skin, small dice
  • 2 Red Peppers, roasted, small dice
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons Capers
  • 2 Tablespoons Basil, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Tomato Puree
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/8 cup Red One Vinegar
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Sugar

Directions:

  • In a large sauté or small roasting pan sauce eggplant, shallots, and garlic until soft.
  • Add tomato and oil, lightly simmer.
  • Season with salt and sugar, remove and add in capers, herbs, vinegar.
  • Serve with warm ravioli.

