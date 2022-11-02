In the kitchen today we welcome back Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ravioli with Eggplant Caponata.
Ingredients:
- 12 Ravioli, cooked in salted water
- 1 Eggplant, no skin, small dice
- 2 Red Peppers, roasted, small dice
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons Capers
- 2 Tablespoons Basil, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup Tomato Puree
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/8 cup Red One Vinegar
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Sugar
Directions:
- In a large sauté or small roasting pan sauce eggplant, shallots, and garlic until soft.
- Add tomato and oil, lightly simmer.
- Season with salt and sugar, remove and add in capers, herbs, vinegar.
- Serve with warm ravioli.
