In the kitchen this morning, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems making Ratatouille with Burrata and Grilled Bread. This is a great recipe when you don’t know what to make with leftovers from a BBQ.

Ingredients:

1 eggplant

2 bell pepper (orange, yellow or red)

3 roma tomato

2 zucchini

3 clove garlic

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1.5 teaspoon kosher salt

black pepper to taste

crusty bread (4 slices)

Basil to taste

8 ounce burrata cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven or BBQ grill to 425 degrees Slice veggies in strips that won’t fall through the cracks of the grill. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and dried oregano. Grill until tender, turning as needed. When cooked, remove to a cutting board. Or if using the oven, roast all of the vegetables in the oven at 425-450 until tender. When cooked, remove to a cutting board. Slice veggies in strips that won’t fall through the cracks of the grill. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and dried oregano. Grill until tender, turning as needed. When cooked, remove to a cutting board. Chop into 1-2 inch pieces or finer if you prefer. Toss in a bowl with remaining olive oil and salt, pepper to taste. Stir in basil. Grill bread, brushed with olive oil. Rub with garlic cloves. Top with burrata and ratatouille.