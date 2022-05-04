In the kitchen this morning is Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ramp and Potato Cakes. This recipe should take about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Idaho Potatoes, washed, shredded
- 1 bunch Ramps, chopped
- 1ea. Egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup All Purpose Flour
- 1 pinch Kosher salt
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
Directions:
- Combine potatoes, ramps, eggs, flour and salt.
- Preheat a cast iron skillet on medium high heat.
- Add oil and place small sized cakes in the hot oil.
- Sear for 1 – 2 minutes then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides.
***Serve with Lemon and Remoulade Sauce
