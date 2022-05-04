In the kitchen this morning is Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ramp and Potato Cakes. This recipe should take about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Idaho Potatoes, washed, shredded
  • 1 bunch Ramps, chopped
  • 1ea. Egg, beaten
  • 1/4 cup All Purpose Flour
  • 1 pinch Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Combine potatoes, ramps, eggs, flour and salt.
  2. Preheat a cast iron skillet on medium high heat.
  3. Add oil and place small sized cakes in the hot oil.
  4. Sear for 1 – 2 minutes then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides.

***Serve with Lemon and Remoulade Sauce

