In the kitchen this morning is Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ramp and Potato Cakes. This recipe should take about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:

1 lb Idaho Potatoes, washed, shredded

1 bunch Ramps, chopped

1ea. Egg, beaten

1/4 cup All Purpose Flour

1 pinch Kosher salt

1/4 cup Olive Oil

Directions:

Combine potatoes, ramps, eggs, flour and salt. Preheat a cast iron skillet on medium high heat. Add oil and place small sized cakes in the hot oil. Sear for 1 – 2 minutes then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides.

***Serve with Lemon and Remoulade Sauce