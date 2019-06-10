In the Kitchen: Rabbit Tortellini

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Nik Katavola from Milk Money making Rabbit Tortellini in the kitchen today.
Ingredients:
For Braised Rabbit
- Rabbit
- 1 Carrot
- 1 Rib Celery
- 1 Onion
- 1 Cup of White Wine
- 2 Cups Chicken Stock
For Filling
- 2 Eggs
- 2 Cups of Ricotta Cheese
- Chopped Marjoram
For Pasta Dough
- 290 Grams Flour
- 150 Grams Egg Yolks
For Final Dish
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese
- 1/4 Cup Cream
- 1/4 Cup English Peas
- 1 Ounce Pea Greens
- 1/2 Ounce Pickled Purple Carrots
- Pinch of Chili Threads
Directions:
For Braised Rabbit
- Sear off rabbit
- Take rabbit out of pan and put with vegatables
- Deglaze with white wine
- Put in with chicken stock
- Put rabbit back in pan. Bring back to a simmer and cover
- Put in a 300 degree oven for 3 hours
- Take out and shred meat from rabbit
- Mix with eggs, ricotta cheese and majoram to make the filling
For Pasta Dough
- Mix the floor and egg yokes to combine
- Let it rest fro 30 minutes
For Final Dish
- Mix the cooked down brazing liquid with the parmesan cheese
- Milk it down in a pan with cream
- Add the english peas and tortellini pasta to the pan
- Let it cook together
- Toss in the sauce to finish
- Garnish with pea greens, pickled purple carrot, and chili threads