In the Kitchen: Rabbit Tortellini

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Nik Katavola from Milk Money making Rabbit Tortellini in the kitchen today.

Ingredients:

For Braised Rabbit

  • Rabbit
  • 1 Carrot
  • 1 Rib Celery
  • 1 Onion
  • 1 Cup of White Wine
  • 2 Cups Chicken Stock

For Filling

  • 2 Eggs
  • 2 Cups of Ricotta Cheese
  • Chopped Marjoram

For Pasta Dough

  • 290 Grams Flour
  • 150 Grams Egg Yolks

For Final Dish

  • 1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 1/4 Cup Cream
  • 1/4 Cup English Peas
  • 1 Ounce Pea Greens
  • 1/2 Ounce Pickled Purple Carrots
  • Pinch of Chili Threads

Directions:

For Braised Rabbit

  1. Sear off rabbit
  2. Take rabbit out of pan and put with vegatables
  3. Deglaze with white wine
  4. Put in with chicken stock
  5. Put rabbit back in pan. Bring back to a simmer and cover
  6. Put in a 300 degree oven for 3 hours
  7. Take out and shred meat from rabbit
  8. Mix with eggs, ricotta cheese and majoram to make the filling

For Pasta Dough

  1. Mix the floor and egg yokes to combine 
  2. Let it rest fro 30 minutes

For Final Dish

  1. Mix the cooked down brazing liquid with the parmesan cheese 
  2. Milk it down in a pan with cream 
  3. Add the english peas and tortellini pasta to the pan 
  4. Let it cook together 
  5. Toss in the sauce to finish 
  6. Garnish with pea greens, pickled purple carrot, and chili threads 

