In the Kitchen: Quinoa & Brown Rice Bowls with Vegetables & Honey – Curry Vinaigrette

In the kitchen this morning, Nick Rabar is back from Avenue N showing us how to make Quinoa & Brown Rice Bowls with Vegetables & Honey – Curry Vinaigrette.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup Brown Rice, cooked
  • 1 cup Quinoa, cooked
  • 1 Red Pepper, Julienne
  • 1 Sweet Potato, diced, roasted
  • 1/2 cup Edamame, shelled, cooked
  • 1/2 cup Black Beans, cooked
  • 1 cup Spinach, lightly sautéed in garlic
  • 1 Eggplant, medium dice, sautéed in Szechwan sauce
  • 1 Ripe Avocado, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 Lemon, juiced, no seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 2 teaspoons Curry Powder
  • 1 pinch Salt
  • Garnishes (optional) – Seeds (flax, chia, sesame), Cilantro Leaves
Directions:
  1. Combine olive oil, lemon, vinegar, honey, curry, salt.
  2. Dress rice and quinoa with dressing,
  3. Top with all other ingredients.

