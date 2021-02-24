In the Kitchen: Quinoa & Brown Rice Bowls with Vegetables & Honey – Curry Vinaigrette

In the kitchen this morning, Nick Rabar is back from Avenue N showing us how to make Quinoa & Brown Rice Bowls with Vegetables & Honey – Curry Vinaigrette.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Brown Rice, cooked
- 1 cup Quinoa, cooked
- 1 Red Pepper, Julienne
- 1 Sweet Potato, diced, roasted
- 1/2 cup Edamame, shelled, cooked
- 1/2 cup Black Beans, cooked
- 1 cup Spinach, lightly sautéed in garlic
- 1 Eggplant, medium dice, sautéed in Szechwan sauce
- 1 Ripe Avocado, diced
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 Lemon, juiced, no seeds
- 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 2 teaspoons Curry Powder
- 1 pinch Salt
- Garnishes (optional) – Seeds (flax, chia, sesame), Cilantro Leaves
Directions:
- Combine olive oil, lemon, vinegar, honey, curry, salt.
- Dress rice and quinoa with dressing,
- Top with all other ingredients.
