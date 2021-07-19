In the Kitchen: Quinoa Bowl

WHITE BIRCH CAFÉ QUINOA BOWL

Tim Kelly, Preserve Sporting Club

This is a very versatile gluten free vegetarian side dish that will generously serve 4-6.

If you remove the feta cheese or replace it with follow your heart® vegan feta cheese it becomes a fabulous gluten free vegan dish. Compliment it with your favorite grilled fin or shellfish and it becomes pescatarian. It also pairs quite well with grilled herb chicken breast. Just make sure you squeeze lots of lemon over that chicken.

Ingredients/Shopping List

1# Quinoa (Plain, Multi Color Etc.)

8ozs. Chopped Baby Spinach

1quart Multi Color Baby Heirloom Tomatoes (Cut in Half)

1 diced Sweet Red Pepper

1 Bunch sliced Scallions

4 Ounces Crumbled Feta Cheese

10 Pitted Kalamata Olives (Quartered)

1 ¼ Cup Chopped Italian Parsley

3 Tablespoons Chopped Fresh Dill

2 Tablespoons Chopped Fresh Oregano

3 Lemons (Juice and Zest)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pepper Mill

Equipment:

1 Gallon Pot to Cook the Quinoa In

Large Strainer (For the Quinoa)

Cutting Board/ Kitchen Knife

Large Mixing Bowl

Small Strainer (For Lemon Juice)

Paper towels

Micro plane (for the lemon zest)

Bucket to Wash Parsley

Salad Spinner/ Paper Towels

Instructions to cook the quinoa*: bring 1 gallon water with

2 teaspoons kosher salt to a boil, add the quinoa and shut off the heat. Let stand about 25 minutes. Strain off any excess water then set the quinoa in the fridge to cool while the other ingredients are being prepared.

Preparing parsley to chop*: fill a 1-gallon bucket with cold water about ¾’s of the way. Grab the parsley bunch by the stems and plunge it a few times into the water. This will remove any sand. Pick the leaves into a lettuce spinner and spin out the excess water. Spread the parsley leaves on paper towels and roll it up. Put the parsley in the fridge in a small, sealed container. It will hold for a couple of weeks like this.

To finish: in the large mixing bowl: place the kalamata olives, oregano, juice and zest from the lemons, ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil and the feta cheese. Mix it well. Add the rest of the ingredients and a few twists of the pepper mill then mix well. Transfer onto plates or bowls, garnish with some of the dill and parsley sprigs and enjoy immediately.