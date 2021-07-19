In the Kitchen: Quinoa Bowl

WHITE BIRCH CAFÉ QUINOA BOWL
Tim Kelly, Preserve Sporting Club
This is a very versatile gluten free vegetarian side dish that will generously serve 4-6.
If you remove the feta cheese or replace it with follow your heart® vegan feta cheese it becomes a fabulous gluten free vegan dish. Compliment it with your favorite grilled fin or shellfish and it becomes pescatarian. It also pairs quite well with grilled herb chicken breast. Just make sure you squeeze lots of lemon over that chicken.
Ingredients/Shopping List
1# Quinoa (Plain, Multi Color Etc.)
8ozs. Chopped Baby Spinach
1quart Multi Color Baby Heirloom Tomatoes (Cut in Half)
1 diced Sweet Red Pepper
1 Bunch sliced Scallions
4 Ounces Crumbled Feta Cheese
10 Pitted Kalamata Olives (Quartered)
1 ¼ Cup Chopped Italian Parsley
3 Tablespoons Chopped Fresh Dill
2 Tablespoons Chopped Fresh Oregano
3 Lemons (Juice and Zest)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Pepper Mill
Equipment:
1 Gallon Pot to Cook the Quinoa In
Large Strainer (For the Quinoa)
Cutting Board/ Kitchen Knife
Large Mixing Bowl
Small Strainer (For Lemon Juice)
Paper towels
Micro plane (for the lemon zest)
Bucket to Wash Parsley
Salad Spinner/ Paper Towels
Instructions to cook the quinoa*: bring 1 gallon water with
2 teaspoons kosher salt to a boil, add the quinoa and shut off the heat. Let stand about 25 minutes. Strain off any excess water then set the quinoa in the fridge to cool while the other ingredients are being prepared.
Preparing parsley to chop*: fill a 1-gallon bucket with cold water about ¾’s of the way. Grab the parsley bunch by the stems and plunge it a few times into the water. This will remove any sand. Pick the leaves into a lettuce spinner and spin out the excess water. Spread the parsley leaves on paper towels and roll it up. Put the parsley in the fridge in a small, sealed container. It will hold for a couple of weeks like this.
To finish: in the large mixing bowl: place the kalamata olives, oregano, juice and zest from the lemons, ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil and the feta cheese. Mix it well. Add the rest of the ingredients and a few twists of the pepper mill then mix well. Transfer onto plates or bowls, garnish with some of the dill and parsley sprigs and enjoy immediately.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.