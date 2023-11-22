This morning we welcomed Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N to make us a quick and easy Thanksgiving stuffing.
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf White Bread, cubed
- 1ea. Onion, small dice
- 4 ea. Celery Stalks, small dice
- 1 small bunch Thyme, no stems, chopped
- 1 small bunch Rosemary, no stems, chopped
- 2 sticks Butter, cut small
- 2 qts. Chicken Broth
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
- In a sauce pot melt butter and saute onions and celery. Add bread and stir.
- Add stock, herbs, salt and pepper. Mix until bread has absorbed.
- Place in a baking dish and cook to brown the top.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.